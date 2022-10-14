During the November 2022 general election, local ballot question No. 9 will ask voters in the town of Westerly to approve a change to the Town Charter that will amend Article 2-1-2 of the Charter “to be consistent with the Rhode Island Code of Ethics.” I strongly urge all voters to vote “No” on this deceptively written question.
At first glance, Question 9 seems innocuous. Why would anyone not want the Charter to align with the Rhode Island Code of Ethics? And that is exactly what this Town Council is counting on! They are hoping that few voters will take the time to read Article 2-1-2 of the Charter and then to take the additional time to download the Rhode Island Code of Ethics and read the comparable section of the Code, Section 1.5.4 “Municipal Official Revolving Door.”
I wonder how much time the council spent on “weaselsmithing” the language of Question 9 to make it appear so innocent?
Westerly has a higher standard of ethics in its Charter than does the Rhode Island Code of Ethics. The key phrase in the Charter is “No member of the Council shall be appointed to any paid public office of the Town during his tenure on the Council or for a period of one year thereafter.” This is known as the “revolving door clause.” It is designed to prevent an individual leaving the council to immediately be taken care of by a friend who is an elected or appointed official in Westerly by being given a lucrative town job.
Section 1.5.4 of the Rhode Island Code of Ethics has similar language regarding a “revolving door clause,” with one critical difference. Subsection “C.” of the Code says, “The R.I. Ethics Commission may authorize exceptions to this regulation where such exceptions would not create an appearance of impropriety.” So, if this ballot question is approved, then the exception clause would apply to Westerly.
And this is Rhode Island, the State of “I know a guy.” Does anyone really believe that a request for an exception submitted to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission by a town official will be turned down?
This proposed change to the Charter benefits only the seven individuals currently on the council, six of whom are term-limited. If passed, it means that one of these individuals could be hired as, let’s say, the director of human resources for Westerly by the town manager after receiving an exception from the Rhode Island Ethics Commission. And remember, this is the town manager who was hired by this council this past year.
Westerly’s current Charter sets a high ethical standard for our elected officials. It prevents what cynically is known as “The Westerly Way,” where elected officials are taken care of by their friends at the expense of ethical government. Do not vote to weaken these standards. Do not be deceived by deliberately deceptive language. Vote “No” on Question 9.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
