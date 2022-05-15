NANCY INTHASIT, Stonington, Girls Track, Senior; Inthasit finished first in the 100 (12.54) and the 200 (27.08) at the Marty Roberts Invitational. Her time in the 100 was a meet record. She was named the top female sprinter at the meet. Inthasit is unbeaten in the 100 this season.

JACK TENUTA, Westerly, Baseball, Sophomore; Tenuta pitched a one-hit shutout in the Bulldogs’ win over Wheeler School/Rocky Hill. He struck out 10 and walked just three batters. He also hit two home runs and drove in three runs in a victory against West Warwick. Tenuta is 5-0 with an 0.57 ERA and is hitting .349.

KATELYN MELINOSKY, Wheeler, Girls Lacrosse, Senior; Melinosky scored six goals in the Lions’ 10-5 victory over New London. Wheeler is 3-4 on the season.

MATTHEW TIERNAN, Chariho, Boys Volleyball, Junior; Tiernan had 42 digs in the Chargers’ win against Cranston East and 44 assists in a loss to league-leading La Salle Academy. Chariho is 8-3 this season.

