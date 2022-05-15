Some people may not know that May is National Celiac Disease Awareness Month. This is a disease which the only cure is to not consume gluten. The people who have Celiac Disease have to watch and read every label of food they are going to buy. When they go out to dinner they have to question the waitstaff and ask the chef about the food and how it is prepared.
If you have a hundred people in a room at least one person has Celiac Disease. So when your friends say they have Celiac Disease, ask them what you can do, how they want their food made, and use different cookware to prepare their food. Cross-contamination is our worst fear. So be mindful and ask your friends or family if they have this disease, because it is real and not fun to get “glutened” by accident.
Tom Nall
Westerly
