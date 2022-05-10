At this time, Rhode Island taxpayers are being asked again to fund abortion-on-demand through the state Medicaid program and the state employees’ health insurance program. The bill under consideration at the Rhode Island State House right now was introduced just a few days ago and is a furtive, last-minute, secretive attempt to once again foist upon taxpayers yet another expense just before the session ends.
Most people don’t agree with such funding, even if they are pro-choice. Many Rhode Islanders don’t want abortion, nor do we want to fund it.
We have not seen state tax relief at the gas pump. We see inflation rising. Interest rates are rising, home heating oil and natural gas costs are rising and housing prices are rising.
One more objectionable expenditure (both morally and ethically offensive) foisted on taxpayers in a slimy, last-minute sneak into the unbridled legislature’s cookie jar that is Rhode Islanders’ wallets without our permission should not be permitted.
Steve Sullivan
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.