It’s shameful and embarrassing when Town Council members including Richmond’s Michael Colasante and Hopkinton’s Scott Bill Hirst and Sharon Davis, not to mention state Sen. Elaine Morgan, publicly speak out in opposition to funding the Chariho school budget and ask constituents to vote against adequately educating our students.
A healthy democracy depends on a well-educated citizenry. Public schools are the backbone of a strong education system made available to all. We owe it to the Chariho community to ensure that its children receive a well-funded, top-quality education. Skimping on funding for education is a sure way to send young people into the wider world ill-prepared to take on the challenges of the workforce and society.
For many years Chariho has been a high-achieving school system, and parents frequently state that the main reason they moved to the district is so their children can receive that excellent education. I guess if you are in agreement with Richmond town councilor Helen Sheehan who recently stated that “We don’t want more children,” defunding the school system is a sure way to achieve that goal.
These children are future taxpayers and voters. Don’t think that high-schoolers in particular, some of whom are already registered to vote, are not paying attention. They will remember who stood up to support their education, and who tried to tear it down. Vote “yes” on April 4.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.