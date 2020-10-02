As a happy Westerly resident for the past 35 years and avid golfer at the Winnapaug Golf Club, I also wondered about the impact the proposed accessory uses for the golf course real estate by the current Winnapaug ownership would have.
I met with the owner regarding his plans and learned with astonishment that he had NOT been INVITED to a recent meeting held by the same neighbors who surround the course and have been submitting many of the letters to the editor. Inviting ownership to their meeting would have provided an opportunity to discuss its vision. Unfortunately a misprint in the Planning Board minutes led to misleading rumors plus a lack of information; the lack of desire to include all the relevant people in these discussions did nothing to put these rumors to rest.
Winnapaug ownership’s primary goal is to repair and enhance the overall course and its surroundings. In order to keep Winnapaug public, affordable for the average person and financially viable, it has to have additional uses to become self-sufficient for the next 100 years. Ownership’s proposal would allow locals and visitors who may not be able to frequent places like Watch Hill, the Weekapaug Inn and Weekapaug Golf Course to play, live and enjoy everything Winnapaug will offer. The owner truly cares about the maintenance and improvement of the course, preserving the panoramic views and looking for ways to incorporate the use of renewable energy and organic resources.
Ownership has been investing a lot of its personal time and resources to rescue this golf course, which has been neglected for decades. Maximum efforts aim at ensuring that this course will not only be able to celebrate its upcoming centennial but become a Westerly landmark and a most enjoyable recreational green space.
The best thing we can do as stewards of Westerly is to allow the golf course properties to be sustainable for the long-term. Please do not rely on the opinions of those who are not familiar with the accessory uses. Major improvements are noticeable and appreciated by every player. We all want Winnapaug to survive and thrive. Let’s stay open minded and in solidarity in reshaping it into the jewel it once was. The next generation will treasure it FOREver!
Michael Donovan
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.