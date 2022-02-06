An open letter to the Hopkinton Town Council:
Councilors, did you watch the Planning Board meeting this week where Eric Bibler tied it up with the same repetitive arguments that failed in court? He’s a broken record harping on this unfractured forest line ad nauseam. Hopkinton is already about one-third PROTECTED unfractured forest as stated in the Hopkinton Outdoors webpage, http://www.hopkintonri.org/hopkinton-outdoors/.
Collectively, the Hopkinton Land Trust, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Rhode Island Audubon Society, the Nature Conservancy and the Boy Scouts of America maintain thousands of naturally landscaped acres open for public enjoyment in Hopkinton. Residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy the acreage, but asked to please respect the rules and regulations specific to each protected landscape.
This is in addition to numerous forest and wildlife trail areas listed in Hopkinton Outdoors.
Bibler never says what he would do to permanently stop any development of these additional “so called” unfractured forest areas proposed for solar. He doesn’t offer to buy them or raise money to take them into the Land Trust, just that they shouldn’t be cut down for solar. What about a “Levittown” of tiny houses, roads, kids and sewage on our poor, shallow soils?
Landowners have a right to develop their land, and the town does not have sovereignty to prevent it. And Hopkinton needs the tax money solar will provide the town. It also concerns me that we as a community will be labeled a town against doing our part to heal the planet. We may have thus far replaced our electrical usage with solar, but we are nowhere close to replacing our gas and heating oil usage with solar as required over the next 20 years.
So I’ve asked you before, but now I’m begging you for the sake of our town, please do not appoint Bibler to the Charter Review Committee or any other position that will enable his warped, negative and regressive ideas to represent our town on the public stage.
Mimi Karlsson
Hope Valley
