In the Nov. 9 Westerly Sun: “At 83, ‘Nimblewill Nomad’ is oldest to complete hike of Appalachian Trail” is an accomplishment nearly all Americans everywhere can appreciate. The Appalachian Trail extends from Maine down to Georgia. It manages to avoid Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, but all outdoor enthusiasts and seniors can marvel at an 83-year-old persevering 2,193 miles on foot through what most fit, 20-year-olds would find near-impossible. Always appreciating cooperation over competition, how wonderful to see the previous record-holder, Greybeard, whose 2017 record at age 82 was broken, share in Nimblewill’s joy, expressing true happiness for him. My takeaways from this record-breaking accomplishment:
1. Our magnificent Earth provides all the sustenance and entertainment you need, gratis.
2. Do what turns you on following your passion, ever mindful your pursuit cannot impede another from doing the same.
3. Your own personal records don’t need to set world records for them to provide worthwhile goals. We all have unique talents, abilities and skills that set us apart from one another in life. But death is the great equalizer, as we’ll all be exactly the same. Pursue your passion while able.
4. Exercise is the ideal form of stress relief, as we learn that 2020 Americans set a record: nearly 100,000 overdose deaths (93,422 per CDC), exceeding the total from smoking and motor vehicle accidents combined.
5. Our base level for challenging ourselves if alive stretches from breathing exercises on up.
6. As you age, focus on doing what you can, not dwelling on what can no longer be done.
7. Meet your limitations, realizing what you are to be old: lucky. Do your best and when all else fails, lower your standards. Only a select few can set world records.
Learned at Westerly’s United Theatre showcasing October’s Mystic Film Festival’s “The Book Keepers”: All great loves end in the inevitable disappointment of one of the partners. Outside a Decembrists “We both go down together” mutual suicide pact, it cannot be otherwise. But please use this lesson to do your best for yourself, your loved ones and your home, the Earth, as future generations are counting on all of us.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
