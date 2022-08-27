Let’s face it, folks, this is no longer a “small, sleepy town” (as someone recently called it). Sure, we have access to the Atlantic, a big plus! It is growing too fast for us who have lived here a long time. Due to publicity and the effects of COVID, people want to move here from populated cities and traffic to our “resort” areas of sand, water, seafood, quaint town shops, churches (need more people to attend) and friendly folks.
Now, however, we are perplexed with differences of opinions on developments, condos, Route 1 highway traffic and one owner’s “gigantic” plans for a hotel, etc., on Shore Road. Do we want to see lines of cars on this “back” road? Do we want to see a golf course become invaded and limited? Do you want to see our special town become like Cranston? Heck — no way! Hold those thoughts of bringing more dwellers in, along with buildings and roads, to make more money for you “fat cats.” Is this your goal?
I and we want to know what is the latest on the vacant land on Franklin Street? Would this become a better place for a hotel to be seen by visitors than Shore Road? As for the Shore Road property, the owner should plan on scaling down the size, catering to golfers.
What do you say, Westerly?
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
