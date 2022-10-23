I'm writing this letter today to inform the voters about two former Town Council members now running again for Town Council. The first one is Bill Aiello. The other week on our local radio station he said that he would not for the school bond because the School Committee would not listen to his thoughts or ideas. Isn't that like taking your football and going home when you were a kid? This is the same person who campaigned against the last one door to door. I ask you, do we need someone like this back on the council?
The other former council member is Ed Morrone, who also campaigned against the last school bond. Now he is back again saying he needs to help mentor the new members if he is elected, and it sounds to me that he thinks he is. Why do we have to have this again from these two former council members? Now is the time for voters to think outside of the box and their parties.
Tom Nall
Westerly
