There is a historical precedent for the misgivings people have about our current renewable energy technology, namely solar and wind. I only had to go back to the late 1800s, where the government and the public were adamantly opposed to a new technology. The inventor, Alexander Graham Bell, had invented the telephone. For his new invention to become successful, there had to be a way to connect wires from place to place. The solution was the telephone pole. Many thought telephone poles were ugly. There were reports that public officials ordered police to chop down poles. Despite this war on telephone poles, it would take only four years after Bell’s first public demonstration of the telephone for every town of more than 10,000 people to be wired. By 1900, telephones outnumbered bathtubs in America.
We hear the same argument about solar in particular. The appearance of solar panels some find objectionable so we require them to be screened from view. We do know solar can produce renewable energy without fossil fuels and that is a good thing. I admit the rollout of solar energy in my town has not been perfect. When large amounts of money are involved, things can get hairy. However, we have learned that there can be compromise when it comes to solar, and there is an incredible benefit to solar arrays on farms, businesses and homes. Cutting fewer trees, leaving ample open space and protecting environmentally sensitive areas and wildlife are keys to making this technology work for all.
The new, highly restrictive Hopkinton Solar Ordinance legal expenses were paid for by Dr. Thomas and Cynthia Sculco, who own land but do not reside in Hopkinton. They own roughly $12.5 million in real estate investment in Westerly and Hopkinton and have a generous charitable foundation. It appears their reasons for this philanthropy in Hopkinton may be self-serving and have unintended consequences. They own property adjacent to the proposed Stone Ridge Solar Project. When the Sculcos purchased their property in 1995, the adjacent property was zoned Commercial Special and a golf course and hotel was planned. The plan now is for commercial solar, which may threaten their investment.
Solar on farms as part of the Hopkinton Farm Viability Ordinance is not a threat to anyone. It would be eliminated by this new ordinance. Our farmers in Rhode Island have a daunting task; a very short growing season, climate change factors, animal feed, irrigation, soil quality and the fact that this is the most expensive area to farm in. The income from the rental of land for small commercial solar arrays keeps farms afloat, allows them to make necessary improvements while producing clean renewable energy for their community. When the solar lease ends in 25 years, those few acres can be reclaimed for farming.
Do the Sculcos know that their proposed ordinance would cause economic hardship for farms in Hopkinton?
Deborah O’Leary
Hope Valley
