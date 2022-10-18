Being an informed electorate is our responsibility. Knowing what the people who run for public office stand for, their platform, is important. It matters! All elected positions are important, but those running for School Committee are especially important because these individuals have a say in our children’s lives. Recently, I became aware of a Parental Rights group called #parentsunitedri. The only reason that I began reading about the group is because some of the common themes in their material are a lot of the complaints that are voiced in opinion letters in this newspaper by some of the “usual suspects.” Some of their criticisms are the false claims that CRT is being taught in the schools, that certain books should be banned ... their choice, of course, and that people who are currently employed by the state educational system are corrupt and should be fired.
Also, when looking at local candidates who signed onto this group’s slate, Seth Logan and Lori Wycall, who are candidates for Westerly School Committee, are among them. This organization is not merely a local organization, but in fact they have chapters in many, if not all states.Their platforms and their talking points are the same.They have a “cookie-cutter” narrative mostly leaning toward taking back our schools and having control over their children. On its face, this all sounds reasonable. Who can argue with giving parents a stronger voice as the primary author in their children’s lives. But, in my opinion, members of this group are jockeying to be the moral and social arbiters of the public school system. They want to sanitize school curriculums! So, in effect, they not only will have control over their own children, but yours as well.
Do some research before election day and decide for yourself. How much control do you want #parentsunitedri and those who support that group, AND the groups they have ties to over your children and Westerly Public Schools.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
