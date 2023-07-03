President Biden states the Supreme Court is not “normal” because it is unraveling basic rights in rejecting the Roe v. Wade abortion decision as well as the court’s decision on Thursday to reject diversity in college admissions. True, yet Biden’s characterization falls short.
The Supreme Court’s majority is a minstrel show.
What do I mean? A minstrel show is “entertainment” for whites that mocks blacks. Whites put on blackface makeup and act out absurd stereotypes. This is an appropriate visualization of the six members of the Supreme Court — each of them appointed by Republican presidents — who declare that the law is now “colorblind.”
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is right: “Deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”
Systemic racism is real. The 2022 annual report of the National Urban League notes that “minority students are more likely to have inexperienced, less trained and even uncertified teachers.” With regard to justice, “Black people have been more than twice as likely as white people to experience threats or uses of force during police encounters.”
Systemic racism also perpetuates economic inequality. Median household income of blacks is $43,862; the figure for whites is $69,823. And this nation’s 400-year history of racism accounts for its shocking inequality in wealth: The American Bar Association reports that median wealth for Black and Hispanic households is $24,100 and $36,100 respectively. Median wealth for white households: $188,200.
This decision to decimate diversity in education is evidence of the Court’s willful ignorance. They have legitimized and legalized systemic racism against minorities. It is not a coincidence that their decision is consistent with the goals of white supremacists.
These six Catholic justices should heed the passionate denunciation of Jesus for those perpetrating injustices: “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites!”
Jesus explains the reason for this rebuke: “You have neglected the more important matters of the law — justice, mercy and faithfulness.”
Rev. Harry Rix
Providence
The writer, a retired pastor, currently serves part-time as a counselor with psychiatric patients at Fuller Hospital in Attleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.