In The Westerly Sun letters to the editor on Oct. 17, Cliff Vanover, a leader of Charlestown Citizens Alliance, published a letter that contained so many misstatements that a response is needed. I realize that these “dueling” letters put the citizens of Charlestown in the middle, but I would hope that anyone needing further clarification or elaboration would review the Charlestown Residents United website and contact any of our candidates for more information.
Mr. Vanover claims that that he “know[s] little of what they [CRU] are for.” Clearly, he has not read any of CRU’s available and published position statements. If he had he would see that CRU is for open and transparent government as opposed to crony politics, restoring citizens’ right to be heard, the appointment of the most qualified people to town positions, among many other things.
I would also like to address the bullet points in Mr. Vanover’s letter.
1. Charlestown’s tax rate is one of the lowest in the state but we also get fewer services than many other municipalities. How many of you have town water or sewer or trash pickup, or fire protection (we have a separate tax for fire protection), etc.?
2. CRU has not supported increasing the surplus. The surplus was generated by the annual and unneeded increase in the tax rate under CCA. It was only when CCA became aware that the surplus could be used for projects they do not support, like improvements to Ninigret Park, that they decided to use the surplus for such things as an unneeded $3 million “community center” in the park, or to pay down debts and obligations during an economic crisis that no one was asking them to do. The reason CRU has not defined how it would use the surplus is that CRU supports the citizens of Charlestown, through a townwide questionnaire, directing how those funds should be used.
3. The implication that CRU is against acquiring and maintaining open space and environmentally significant land in Charlestown is a lie. CRU, though, believes that such a policy must be balanced against the welfare of the entire town, including policies that support new and young families coming into town and businesses growing and expanding prudently in town.
4. CCA has repeatedly presented and even supported the purchase of land even at markedly inflated prices.
5. When CCA took over control of Charlestown, one of their first actions was to fail to replace non-CCA members of the Park and Recreation Board whose terms expired. CCA then reduced the size of the board to keep non-CCA-approved applicants off the board, including an Olympian. Subsequently they have consistently selected people to fill vacancies on many town bodies who support CCA regardless of the qualifications of that person or of others who also applied. For instance, they rejected a woman with a Ph.D. in kinesiology and a masters in recreation for a vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Board in favor of a realtor with no additional qualifications except for CCA support.
It is time to change leadership in Charlestown. I urge all citizens to vote between now and Nov. 3 and bring the open and transparent policies of CRU into town government. Put the TOWN back in Charlestown.
Kenneth Robbins
Charlestown
