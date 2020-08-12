With much agreement to the Aug. 3 letter to the editor, “She’s sticking with Trump/Pence in 2020,” by Lorraine Seeley, one wonders how she could get it so wrong? Yes, it’s admirable to be resolute, but not when clinging to a terrible position that’s horribly wrong. White supremacy anyone? You know we really have some very fine people. When black lives matter, we might arrive at “all lives matter.”
“Dems still refuse(s) to accept the fact the people’s majority elected him.” Please resubmit Ms. Seely. Is it “accept the myth”? Or “electoral college majority elected him”? Or do you consider the 2,864,974 real-majority people who helped Hillary bury Trump in the popular vote nothing more than chopped liver? Please open your eyes to see it’s obvious we must destroy this presidency or witness him destroy our country with his willingness to appoint federal judges who satisfy your passion to overturn abortion laws. One issue is no reason to overlook his passion to overturn our democracy.
“Failed impeachment attempt”? Come again? It was a successful impeachment but failed removal from office, thanks to a poisoned Republican Senate majority that one hopes will be washed away in the Congressional 2018 tsunami extension. Can you say Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer? “Make America Great Again” is a myth demanding historical reference: Europe and Asia suffered incomparable economic, political, educational and infrastructure devastation following World War II destruction that left the Continental U.S. untouched. This provided an unprecedented opportunity for American manufacturing plants to help rebuild the world while the rest of the earth played catch-up. A couple generations later, we’re asked to chase a dream that does not exist as minorities and immigrants are used as scapegoats that play to selfishly close-minded adults. Rather than Republicans trying to expand their message to adapt to this emerging reality, we face lies and fear-mongering, voter restrictions and vote-by-mail limitations appealing to white privilege one more time.
“He would rely on others surrounding him with help and advice.” LOL! Like that’s a bad thing to rely on expert advice for something you know nothing about ... or is bleach really an effective COVID cure? Hey Ms. Seely, maybe if Mr. Trump relied on others for help and advice, we wouldn’t have a world-leading COVID case total north of 5 million cases and 161,000 deaths ... or is this a good thing too? COVID has gripped this nation like no other largely a result of Mr. Trump’s disastrously chaotic response. Oh, was there a response beyond an ostrich-head-in-the-ground wish for it to magically disappear? With a Nov. 3 focus on a return to educational and economic prosperity, Mr. Trump’s negligent failure on COVID’s viral indifference now plays out, as the Aug. 8 COVID daily death tally stands at Australia with four deaths vs. the U.S. with 1,123 deaths, giving us an adjusted-for-population 21-times worse performance than the land down under. G’day, mate!
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
