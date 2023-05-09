The following letter was sent to the members of the Westerly Town Council twice. Only Ms. Cordio and Mr. Lowther responded. We are very disappointed in their decision and lack of response. We deserve more from our officials.
Members of the Westerly Town Council:
We are hoping that there was more to the story of the Town Council opposing Rhode Island state gun laws as reported in The Westerly Sun. Was there additional background and information that was not reported?
We have chosen to live in our state that supports some of the nation’s strictest gun safety regulations. Banning semi-automatic weapons has always seemed like a no-brainer. We would support much more. It’s hard to comprehend that there could be an argument protecting the rights of Westerly residents who are law-abiding citizens and a vote to allow them to bypass the state gun laws … because Rhode Island has such a low homicide rate? Good God, what an argument. We are such a small state, one repeat of Newtown could change our statistics pretty quickly.
Please help us understand the reasoning behind this vote. Why wear seat belts if I’ve never had an accident? Why wear a life jacket if I’ve never fallen overboard? Because these things protect us from danger.
Let’s start respecting the greater good … our citizens and our children.
Kathy and Bill McKendree
Westerly
