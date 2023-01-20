I would like to comment about the amount of litter and trash on the beaches. I would like to talk to you because I recently went on a beach cleanup service at Misquamicut State Beach, and when I was there I saw tons of litter and garbage. It was disgusting not only because I saw many dead fish washed up on the shore, but also because there were cigarette butts and other trash all across the beach.
I would like to let you know about this so you could possibly write about it in an upcoming issue of your newspaper. If you let people know about this, then maybe they will stop throwing out cigarette butts and other trash on the beach and I can enjoy my Saturdays.
Ian MacInnis
Richmond
