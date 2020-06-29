I am disappointed in the filing of Jerry Zarrella of Exeter for Rhode Island state representative in District 39, which includes Richmond, most of Exeter, and one voting district in Hopkinton.
Jerry is one of those co-chairing the Trump campaign. I preferred him in that role over former state representative Patricia Morgan. When his name came up I moved to make him an at-large member of the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee.
State Rep. Justin Price of Richmond is a solid Republican incumbent who deserves reelection.
Mr. Zarrella has been on both sides of the “political fence.” He is remembered for hosting former President Bill Clinton. I think as a convert to the GOP, as it is, he has done quite well. I do have concerns with the suggestion I am hearing that he was encouraged to run by a prominent Democrat in the Rhode Island House of Representatives.
As I chair the Republicans in Hopkinton, a discussion of this matter will definitely be held. I do hope the local town committee in Hopkinton joins me in supporting Mr. Price for another term.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.