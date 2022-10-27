I am writing to you to express my disappointment with a recent letter that wildly misquoted me. In her letter dated Oct. 21, 2022, Farrah Garland referred to a Lee Elci interview that I did and quoted me as saying, “until he decides to leave, and no one will take that from him.”
At no time in that or any other interview on Lee Elci or anywhere else for that matter do I say that I am the representative “until he (I) decides to leave and no one will take that from him (me)”. Further, my actual comment was quite clear that I will stay only until the voters decide against me.
I understand that letters are the opinions of the writer, and while I don’t agree with this type of dishonesty, I accept that it happens. However, directly quoting me with something that I never said, and in fact, said the exact opposite, is a bridge too far. It should have been somewhat apparent on initial look that I was misquoted as it suggests that I spoke of myself in the third person.
In any event, this quote about me is so obviously false and can so easily be proven to be false. The recording of the interview can be found at soundcloud.com/leeelciradio/09232022-lee-elci-france-etess-stefanowski-howard-videl. At around 2:46:45 in this interview is where I speak about my current position. The context is my assertion that during campaign season, a handful of people and a certain media outlet attempt to frustrate candidates from running for office, most notably when it’s a candidate they feel will win. I pledge that I will never allow that “nonsense” to discourage me from running for office. Here’s what I actually said: “… you think you’re going to run me out by tiring me out? That will never, ever happen; I will never display that to my kids. The only way I’ll ever, ever, ever walk away from this spot is when the people of the 43rd District say ‘Thanks for volunteering, but we’re all set with your services,’ then I’ll head home. Until then, I will stay here and I will shed them off time and time again, and I want them to hear that.” As clearly as I could, I said that it was up to the voters in whole to send me home; not me or any one or a few individuals.
Greg Howard
Pawcatuck
The writer is an incumbent running for reelection to the House of Representatives in Connecticut’s 43rd District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.