Last night’s Westerly School Committee meeting was amazing and sad. My husband and I are not Westerly lifers, but we pay the town taxes, and due to the business I am in, we pay on many properties. Additionally, we have students in the schools here. Some of the sentiment at last night’s meeting was regarding the divisiveness between the residents, which comes through in tone, volume, word choice and body language of the speakers. Families are divided over differences of opinion and friends are divided and not made.
The chair, Mrs. Bowdy, sets the tone for the School Committee meetings, and that tone spills into the room and to the schools. So when the chair lobs insults, the residents, including teachers and staff, become edgy. At last night’s meeting, the superintendent, Dr. Mark Garceau, became unglued in his denial of his own actions. He accused Mr. Chiaradio of baseless accusations and empty requests, among other insults. This gave way for a resident-teacher, and ELA department head, Ms. Sammataro, to call for the silencing of Mr. Chiaradio’s speech that she finds offensive. Whether or not you want Mr. Chiaradio saying what he is saying, there are no lies coming out of his mouth. I don’t always agree with Mrs. Fowler, but I respect her honesty and concern that is so evident in her passion-filled responses. I also don’t always agree with Mrs. Cooke, but she continually tells it as she sees it. Mr. Ober seems to say what he thinks the chair will accept, and the chair is unhinged in her responses to that which she disagrees with.
I was not expecting this drama when I chose Westerly for a place for my family to live. I had excitement for new friends and community in anticipation of our move. I was working with a realtor who was and is the best! He is knowledgeable, friendly, welcoming and a Westerly lifer. We came from a non-community community where families were typically one generation deep in the town of Bend, Oregon. The lack of community connection was evident, and having grown up in Rhode Island, I know community through generations runs deeper here. I was not ready for the seeds of division that I have seen. There is an unstated dis of newer residents’ ideas.
I have seen my 17-year-old (now 18-year-old) son fit in quite well, however, with his only connection being Westerly High School. I have met many of his friends that he has invited to our home and noticed that there is much diversity among them. The diversity I have noticed includes racial and economic as well as educational aspirations. Due to this, I question where the problem is. Or is the problem contrived for an ulterior motive?
In conclusion, I ask every person who is reading this letter to listen to Mr. Logan’s short speech at the very end of last night’s School Committee meeting (Sept. 7). In my opinion, Mr. Logan summed up the issues succinctly and left the members of this community with a lot to think about.
Susan Ruzzo Johnson
Westerly
