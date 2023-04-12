You may remember that at the start of this year, the Richmond Town Council was tasked with filling a vacancy on the Chariho School Committee. They were instructed by the town clerk to fill the seat per the procedure in the Richmond Charter that states: “If a School Committee seat becomes vacant, Town Council shall appoint the unelected candidate who received the greatest number of votes for that office in the most recent election.”
However, three of our five town councilors decided to ignore the charter and follow the Chariho Act only, which more generally states: “The Town Council shall fill such vacancy by a majority vote.” The Chariho Act is state legislation that guides the towns of Charlestown, Richmond, and Hopkinton in cooperation as a regional school district.
I am one of many residents who believe that the Richmond Charter and the Chariho Act should both be followed to respect local and state government, and in recognition of the will of Richmond voters. These voters approved the charter in 2009 and in the recent election voted on charter revisions.
I believe that these three councilors showed complete disregard for the local government they were elected to serve. They rejected the appointment of Jessica Purcell, the candidate from the last election who was 28 votes short of a victory. They then moved to appoint a candidate of their choosing, approved by their simple majority on the council.
My disappointment widened when the same three councilors installed a new large sign in Wyoming. This sign displayed their photos and included these words: “Buckle up, we told you it wasn’t going to be business as usual.”
Did they mean they were driving us into dangerous territory? Did they mean we should expect more charter violations? Did they mean they have such little respect for our tax dollars that they feel blameless using them to fund their misguided action?
While I cannot speak for the intentions of these three councilors, I do speak in support of Jessica Purcell and her commitment to the Chariho school system. Jessica Purcell has been committed to our school system for several years and she did not lose focus when she narrowly lost the 2022 election. Nor did she lose steam when a simple procedural appointment to fill a vacancy turned into a controversy.
Jessica found an attorney to represent her and filed a petition of quo warranto to the Rhode Island Supreme Court. The judges will hear oral arguments regarding this case today, April 13. I hope for a quick decision after that so the rightful candidate may be seated to truly represent the will of the voters in Richmond.
In closing, I am a strong believer in the value of public education. And I am committed to supporting our public schools and working to keep our schools strong and healthy.
Joyce M. Flanagan
Richmond
