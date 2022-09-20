I was very disappointed last night when the Westerly Town Council reaffirmed that they still refuse to reinstate the Spring Avenue Extension as a town right of way in their Comprehensive Plan, even in light of the new solid evidence submitted by attorney Rubin over a year ago that clearly documents Spring Avenue is still a town paper road that extends to the water. Town and CRMC right-of-way designations are not mutually exclusive.
There is no reason why, with this new evidence, that this right of way couldn’t be reinstated in the Comprehensive Plan as the slow wheels of the CRMC continue to grind to a stop. The only logical explanation is that while the members of this Town Council continue to proclaim their support for public access in an election year, they simply do not have the political will to take on the Weekapaug Fire District and fight for the constitutional rights of all citizens to access our shoreline. Something to consider in the November elections.
Dan King
Westerly
