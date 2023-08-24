Are Richmond residents being rallied for another taxpayer-funded lawsuit concerning the Chariho Act? Republican political operative Louise Dinsmore insisted in her latest screed, “Hypocrisy on full display at Chariho SC Meeting” (Aug. 16), that Richmond Republican Patricia Pouliot should be named vice chair of the Chariho School Committee. Why? Because she was the highest vote-getter for a committee seat in the town. Therefore, “the only choice for vice chair to reflect the will and spirit of the voters was Pouliot,” according to Dinsmore’s interpretation of the recently decided Purcell v. Johnson case.
Obviously, she didn’t read or understand the court’s reasoning. The aforementioned Rhode Island Supreme Court case had to do with the provisions of the town’s charter for filling vacated School Committee seats. Three of the four Republican town councilors sought to abandon legal procedures and picked someone who had received no votes because he wasn’t on the ballot. The court ruled legal procedure must be followed.
Dinsmore accused “Jessica Purcell and her surrogates on the School Committee” of abandoning “their own reasoning during the Purcell v. Clay Johnson case” now that they “were in a similar position as the Town Council they lambasted incessantly.” Similar position? Purcell argued that the Town Charter — the law — must be followed. The court agreed. What laws or procedures were the School Committee members violating?
Prior to the ruling, Dinsmore had championed Mike Colasante’s bid for Town Council president even though Rich Nassaney had received the largest number of votes. She was a vociferous supporter of violating the town charter to get Clay “No Votes” Johnson appointed to the School Committee. Her positions then clearly did not “reflect the will and spirit of the voters” but they are a fine example of her hypocrisy and confusion on display.
The court also stated that “While the Chariho Act affects three towns, all of the towns have an equal number of seats on the School Committee. The procedures by which an empty seat is filled by one community has no bearing on the other communities.”
Richmond town voters don’t get to vote for chairs and vice chairs on the School Committee. The actual committee members do. The committee members are not required to choose chairs and vice chairs based on each member’s town election results. Forcing committee members, especially those from the other two towns, to follow Richmond’s procedures for filling a vacant seat would be illegal. But she’s led us down that path before.
Cheryl Latos
Wood River Junction
