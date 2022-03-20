There are lies, damn lies, and then there are “statistics.” My statistics professor once advised his class to beware of numbers used to make points in debates. I think Louise Dinsmore has fallen into this trap in calling for a “no” vote on the Chariho budget (“Vote no on the Chariho budget on April 5,” March 15).
I can imagine that Ms. Dinsmore has a hefty tax bill to pay. Her tax bill is set by the Town of Richmond and could be due to an increase in the mil rate, a revaluation of her property, an increase in the fire tax, etc. She has not shown the exact effect that the Chariho budget has had on her tax bill, although she implies that it is considerable. Throwing numbers out does not explain the increases, just as throwing paint on a canvas does not make a landscape painting.
The second error Ms. Dinsmore makes is partially citing a questionable source and mixing apples and oranges. She used SchoolDigger as a source. This is a site primarily used by the real estate industry to sell houses. Possibly Ms. Dinsmore used this site to choose her Richmond residence? Regardless, SchoolDigger groups purely public schools with magnet schools, private schools, boarding schools, parochial schools and charter schools. These are the apples and oranges. Many of these schools have enrollments based on entrance exams, so you might say that they are priming the pump, or at least salting the mine. Then there are the purely public schools like Chariho schools who have to accept all comers. Also, has the SchoolDigger list been added to in the last few years? So where does the advantage lie when using test scores on a national ranking? There are other ways schools can increase their ranking but that is the topic of another conversation.
I agree with Heidi Fee’s assessment that Chariho is a high-performing public school system. Take all the oranges out of the list and just compare apples (public schools) and it is evident that Ms. Fee is on the right track. Every school was adversely affected by COVID, so that variable is moot.
Ms. Dinsmore asks for accountability and better school performance. So what to measure? I don’t know and that is the problem across the educational spectrum that professionals have been discussing. All I can offer is a quote from Charles Wheelan in his book “Naked Statistics”: “You can’t manage what you can’t measure. But you had better be darn sure that what you are measuring is really what you are trying to manage.”
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
