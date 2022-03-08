The headline of the bottom brief on the Nation & World page in The Sun on Feb. 25 read: “Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen’s death changes nation.”
Really? Other than popularizing the hoodie term beyond a death shroud, what change is this? Repulsed nation? Energized? Disgusted? Sounds right, but change? It was just another code red to me with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmed Aubrey agreeing,if only they could. Yeah and Mr. Obama’s presidential election (twice!) changed race relations too, with Black people earning the same 30% less than whites earn BT (Before Trayvon) and AT (After Trayvon).
Rolling my eyes upon this consideration of a changed America, staring at me was the page’s lead brief: “3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing.” Huh? On the very same page B6 no less, on the very same day and the very same sick feeling suffered again and again. Fighting for the soul of America sounds like overly dramatic hyperbole, but the 2016-20 Trump horror show opened the closet door to white nationalists, Confederate “heroes” and Fox “News” propaganda that makes you thankful the cultural civil war, certain to be here for the next generation thanks to the partisan Supreme Court, is no military Civil War, despite Trump’s Republican one-day Jan. 6 election-overturn insurrection. Something is better than nothing as the nation continues to struggle to determine what that something is.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
