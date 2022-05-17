Were the comments made by the town solicitor during the April 11 Westerly Town Council meeting a true and accurate representation of the facts regarding the Planning Board supposedly not complying with a 30-day rule to provide a review and recommendation of the Bradford School property back to the Town Council?
On Jan. 10, the Town Council had directed the Bradford School matter be put on the Jan. 18 Planning Board’s agenda, but prior to that meeting, the town planner was advised to postpone the matter while further information was acquired. On March 13, the town manager requested that the matter be discussed at the next available Planning Board meeting, which was April 5. (Source: April 5 Planning Board meeting documents.) These delays weren’t mentioned during the April 11 Town Council meeting.
Also, there was no request given the Planning Board to expedite their review nor were they given notice that the council was going to act without their advisory opinion. It appears that the town is the reason for the delay, not the Planning Board. With this in mind, the review by the Planning Board ought to be completed and the information/data the board requested be provided, along with their review and recommendations being openly and thoroughly discussed.
Excerpts [adjusted for clarity] taken from the April 6 Planning Board [2022-ATC-01] letter to the Town Council: “... the facility is needed for present and future public services and should continue to be owned and maintained as a town property; ... it’s currently used; ... it’s in a key location; ... if improvements were made, this would attract even more groups, events, and activities; ... the building is suitable for repairs and retention; ... despite having expressed interest and concern, the Community of Bradford hasn’t been represented [as yet] in the decision on the future of the Bradford School property.”
The Planning Board also requested additional information on 12 items it needed in preparation for making its determination of “highest and best use,” which was going to be at their May 3 meeting, but was apparently withdrawn due to the council’s actions on April 11. Additionally, the Planning Board’s review and recommendations weren’t read or discussed during the meeting, though listed as a presentation by the Planning Board, which wasn’t represented or invited, and the two actions taken weren’t listed.
Use of the building by recreation and other programs and the public should continue to be allowed. Just last year, still during the pandemic, there were over 700 participants in roughly 40 indoor or outdoor programs.
I sincerely hope the word of the councilors can be taken when they say that they want to take their time and find something appropriate, appreciated and embraced by the Bradford Community. The majority of the Bradford School site is protected in perpetuity under the Land and Water Conservation Fund stewardship (RIDEM Letter, dated Jan. 11). The building is also on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing structure to the Historic District of Bradford Village.
Bill Aiello
Bradford
The writer is a former member of the Westerly Town Council.
