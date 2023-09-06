People buy into New England towns because they have beautiful historic buildings which give places their heritage. In Westerly, this is very rapidly eroding as the town is looking much more like any suburban town in New Jersey or the Bronx with recent real estate developments affecting three of the main arterial roads.
At 165 East Avenue, a property that once had the grandeur of old Hollywood, the real estate listing described the grounds as having been designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, yet when the lovely 8-acre parcel was sold to a developer, it was immediately clear-cut of trees wall to wall, with countless spectacular specimen trees destroyed, and now is the site of one of the ugliest developments in recent memory, using particleboard and obviously inferior building materials for all to see as these eyesores have been getting erected. This makes a gash on East Avenue that I am certain no homeowners there appreciate when they are now forced to drive by it.
Last week, on the corner of Granite Street and Tower Street, one of the last remaining granite buildings in Westerly, a world famous granite town, was torn down. This is to be the site of a business, and I certainly hope concerned citizens will take heed and spend their money elsewhere. Destroying this structure was akin to knocking down the Colosseum in Rome, and stone buildings are designed to survive the millennia. If someone is not interested in making the effort to restore a historic building, they should not be allowed to buy it.
Also last week, The Westerly Sun ran a story about the mega-development planned for the St. Pius X School on Elm Street, arguably the prettiest street in town. Recent developments in town attest that creating something beautiful is not likely to happen.
With this extremely sad series of events, it has become clear the Westerly is in desperate need of a Landmark Preservation Commission that prevents projects like this from happening.
It would be extremely helpful if The Westerly Sun would publish the names of those in Westerly Town Hall who are involved with and approving these projects so that voters may be aware of whose palms are being greased to allow these travesties to happen and then take action in the voting booths.
I have been hearing people express their outrage over this business of greedy real estate developers destroying our town, and it is true, enough is enough. When people think of Westerly, they appreciate the very special New England beauty here. They are not buying into the notion that greedy developers and elected/appointed officials will be turning Westerly into more of a strip mall than it has already become. When the next election cycle comes, citizens of Westerly need to take a stand against this corruption and elect officials who will treat this town better, because those making decisions in our Town Hall clearly have no concern for preserving what remains of the beauty of Westerly.
Michael Fox
Westerly
