The Westerly Town Council needs to vote down the Winnapaug Golf Course owners’ horrendous plan to massively develop the golf course. The Westerly Town Council needs to scale back the golf course development according to what was worded in the 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan. The Town Council needs to visualize the scope of this incredible over-development, perhaps the largest major land development plan in the town of Westerly. Over-development making the golf course an accessory to these proposed condotels, suite hotels and employee housing is unacceptable.
Also the Town Council needs to question, “What plan?” The owner has not provided any exact plans beyond naming these structures. It has been all concepts and marketing presentations. In addition, the Town Council needs to be correctly informed about this proposed development and join over 850 petitioners who say “Develop the Winnapaug Golf Course? NOT.”
Marianne DeLuca
Westerly
