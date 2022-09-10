A recent letter to the editor (“Gu might have money, but none of it’s local,” Sept. 7) contained several erroneous statements about Victoria Gu, who is running as a Democrat for state Senate in District 38. I am supporting Ms. Gu and am excited to cast my ballot for her on Tuesday. The author of the letter, Mr. Lombardo, attempts to vilify Ms. Gu because she hasn’t held elected office. Frankly, that is one quality among many that I find attractive about Ms. Gu’s candidacy. What is desperately needed at the State House is fresh solutions and new perspectives. I have had enough of the career politicians like Ms. Ahern, Gu’s opponent.
There is a stark contrast between Ms. Gu and Ms. Ahern. For starters, Ms. Gu trusts women to make their own decisions about private matters, including reproductive health — she is supported by Emily’s List and Planned Parenthood. Ms. Ahern is recommended by RI Right to Life, a group working to turn back the clock on women’s issues. Additionally, Ms. Gu supports common-sense gun laws, while her opponent voted against common-sense gun laws during her time on the Westerly Town Council.
Ms. Ahern claims that she didn’t vote against gun-safety reforms, but there is a public record of her vote at the April 12, 2021, council meeting. Her justification is that she supports “home rule” — letting each town decide its own laws on gun safety. If she truly did believe that, she would be in an ideal position as Town Council president to introduce such reforms for the town, but she has not.
Victoria Gu was raised in South Kingstown and attended public schools there. She is a devoted advocate on climate change issues and is the chairwoman of the local Climate Resiliency Commission — a critical issue for our coastal district. Victoria Gu offers real change for the people in our community, and she represents our values. As an advocate who worked at the State House to codify Roe v. Wade, I feel it’s very important that our elected officials represent the views of the majority and not the minority.
One final reason why I’m delighted to vote for Victoria Gu — I find her approach of going door-to-door very impressive and informative as a voter. She has her nose to the grindstone and doesn’t take anything for granted, and it shows that she will work hard for our district. I urge you to join me and support her with your vote on Tuesday.
Lora Carnahan
Westerly
