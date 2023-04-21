It is interesting how many people incorrectly blame a gun when someone else uses one to kill another person. A good example of that is Mr. Joseph Sciarillo’s Letter to the Editor titled “We need to limit or repeal the 2nd Amendment” (April 20). It’s obvious that not much force of thought goes into the attacks on guns because, like abortions that take the lives of some unborn babies and automobiles that kill so many people each year in accidents, a human being is always in control and responsible for what’s doing the killing.
The Centers for Disease Control has reported that approximately 16,500 people were killed in 2020 by gunshot wounds, including suicides, in the United States. It also reports that there were approximately 15,300 abortions in 2020, but there may have been many more that went unreported.
In addition, the CDC also reports that every day 30 people in the United States die in car crashes with an alcohol-impaired driver! That is one death every 50 minutes. Drunk driving costs the United States $132 billion (MADD). As of 2020, 290,000 were injured every year (NHTSA) and over 10,000 Americans a year are killed, about 1,000 of them children.
I believe that there can be no doubt that the national organizations promoting the anti-gun campaigns have all of this information and simply disregard it because they are hypocrites. Their hypocrisy begs a question. It isn’t the deaths they attribute to guns that they are opposed to. The same progressive radicals demonstrating to seize our guns are the same radicals marching in favor of abortion. Make no mistake about it, their primary objective is “disarming the American public!”
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
