As I watched the 2020 Democrat convention on TV it was disheartening to watch the convulsions and the apparent death of the once great American political party as it slipped into the quagmire of secular socialism of which it may never recover. I was once a loyal Democrat. For over 55 years and during that time we supported voting rights, civil rights, women’s rights, criminal’s rights, improved education, etc. I think that it was in 1984 that I served as co-chair of the Rhode Island Democrat State Committee’s Platform Committee, so I know what we stood for. We never thought about including a platform plank that expelled God from our party as the national ticket does now! We never included a plank approving abortion. We never got involved with discussing immigration because it would have violated the US Constitution. We always respected the National Anthem and our veterans. Presidential candidate Joe Biden takes a knee during the national anthem as the rest of them also do. Back in those days when some left wing “Me Too” kooko-clock opened their mouth all of the men didn’t fall on a knee to genufleck.They stood up and said wait a minute we’d better talk about this first. If that didn’t work out the state chair straightened out the issue. Not today. There’s no leadership and that’s why the left wing radicals have taken over, not only in Rhode Island but nationally.
Conversely, let’s take a look at what happened at the Republican National Convention! While the Democrats were busy casting insults and calling the president names, President Trump stole the historic Democrat campaign political playbook right from under their noses in broad daylight! And then they came out swinging talking about jobs, equal employment opportunities, good health care for everyone, educational opportunities. Respect for God and Country. Restoring law and order in cities that need it. Then several African Americans spoke on his behalf to prove that he is not a racist. If that doesn’t sound like an old-time Democrat platform I’ll never know what does.
I think everyone now should understand why President Trump will be re-elected by a landslide. The Republicans will also win back control of the House of Representatives and retain control of the Senate.
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
