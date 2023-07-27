When it comes to both elections and ethics on government panels no party should be overrepresented. Overpartisan representation can call the objectivity of those type of boards into question.
I am a Republican elected nine times with that designation to the Hopkinton Town Council, although noconsecutively. I am presently vice president of that body. As a Republican, especially, I am disappointed only one Republican currently out of seven members sits on the state Board of Elections.
With such antics by the dominant state Democratic Party dealing with elections, is it no wonder people often have legitimate concerns with the elections process? On local boards of canvassers that handle election matters in our local cities and towns no political party is allowed more than a simple majority of members. The role of a state committee of a political party is to endorse candidates for state and federal office. The Republicans in Rhode Island did that in the current special election contest for the First Congressional District. The Democrats did not do the same and avoided that role.
Undoubtedly the political motivation was not to antagonize various candidates and their supporters, so they refrained to endorse officially a candidate. Not real leadership from the Democratic hierarchy! Although I live in the Second Congressional District, I would be voting for Gerry Leonard, the endorsed Republican candidate, if I was voting in the upcoming special congressional primary on the GOP side.
In closing, remember voters can still vote for the candidate of their choice, whether endorsed or not.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
