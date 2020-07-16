Four presidential debates have been tentatively scheduled. The first is on Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame, with three more to follow on a weekly basis at different venues through October. However, I do not believe the Democrat hierarchy will allow Joe Biden on stage with President Trump, because to do so would be tantamount to political suicide for their candidate. Joe Biden is a two-time loser as a past presidential candidate, (a rather peculiar choice), he is prone to repeated self-inflicted gaffes, and lastly, he seems to clearly be in the early stages of dementia, which tends to magnify his clouded and incoherent thinking/speaking.
Recent actions by the DNC (Tom Perez) and certain other Democrat luminaries clearly suggest/confirm my suspicions that there will be no presidential debates in 2020. I believe the Democrats will employ a four-step process in order to scuttle any hope for the debates as follows (the first two are already completed):
1. In early April of 2020, the DNC rescheduled the Democrat convention to be held in July in Milwaukee to Aug.17-20. The reason provided for the reschedule was the pandemic, of course. However, it wasn’t only a reschedule, it was a do-over; it will now be a “virtual” convention, to be held in smaller venues with state delegations not attending, and decentralized events throughout the country. Joe Biden’s (likely truncated) acceptance speech will be from a remote facility and read from a teleprompter.
2. On July 8, 2020, Thomas L. Friedman penned an article appearing on the Op Ed page of the New York Times, demanding that certain conditions be met by President Trump, in order for the debates to be held as scheduled! The specified conditions are ridiculously absurd, and won’t even be considered, which is exactly the outcome/response desired by Friedman and his handlers.
3. In the near future, we can reasonably expect to hear from a Democrat political heavyweight on the matter, e.g., Obama, Clinton, Perez, etc. I’ll speculate that the morsels served up from such an event, will further dampen any prospects for the debates to occur.
4. This step will weave all the lies, distortions and excuses into a diatribe, and that will be used by the Dems to walk away from the debates with heads held high, blaming the failure on President Trump, of course.
Now with all sincerity, I hope that I’m wrong. I suspect that most Americans want the debates as I do. However, I truly believe it would be a distinct advantage for President Trump to debate, as it is highly probable he’d crush Biden in four debates. Sadly, Joe Biden is but a mere shell of his former self, and he’s in this unenviable position because he’s being propped up by the Democratic Party, only because their bench is so pathetically weak. Oh, there is a chance Biden could get elected, but all signs indicate he’ll not be able/competent to govern, and that folks, is very, very scary and dangerous for the survival of America.
Mike Latham
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.