“Education is not the filling of a pail; it is the lighting of a fire.” The poet Yeats uttered this phrase many years ago yet it couldn’t be any truer today. As candidates for the Westerly School Committee, we believe that our schools need to ignite a desire to question, to investigate, to seek answers, and to share that knowledge with others. This is the heart of teaching and learning and can only be accomplished by hiring and retaining the most talented staff, and ensuring the curriculum they put forth is of the highest quality and caliber paired with expert instruction for the students of Westerly.
We believe Westerly needs to hire the best and the brightest staff. It is essential that the staff feels supported and receives the necessary professional development in order to be constantly up to date on best practices for teaching. It is also important that we retain this staff and allow for growth within our own school district. We need the curriculum being implemented at all levels and subject areas to be coherent, concise, challenging, and relevant. We understand that our children will be competing for jobs in a global market within which many of the careers they will apply for do not even exist yet. It is imperative our schools are 21st century ready and that our students acquire the skills necessary to be life-long learners.
We understand that high stakes testing helps to gauge the success of our school system, but we also know that not everything that counts can be counted. While we expect our schools to outperform others in our state, we also feel it is important to look at individual cohorts of students to see growth from previous years; each year, every year. Also, we strongly believe that we need to educate the whole child including their social and emotional well-being. We MUST ensure that our children are developing into caring and contributing members of society.
Rob Cillino, Giuseppe Gencarelli, Michael Ober and Diane Chiaradio Bowdy
The writers are Democratic candidates for Westerly School Committee.
