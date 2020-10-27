I’m writing this letter in support of Christine Cooke for the School Committee. Yes, I’m a Democrat supporting a Republican, but to me she has proved she is a leader who listens to the people. It isn’t just for show ... she knows it takes everybody’s input from both sides. I have talked to her many times and she answers back and listens and will tell me the truth.
Do we really need a School Committee with one party in control? Or a School Committee made up of different ideas that will come together? I’m asking the voters of Westerly to vote for a leader like Christine Cooke.
Tom Nall
Westerly
