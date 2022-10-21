Stonington has been my home for over 15 years. I have built a family here, put down roots, started businesses, been deeply involved in the community, and call this place my home. I am also a queer person living, loving, and contributing to this beautiful town.
As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am extremely concerned about incumbent representative of the Connecticut 43rd House District, Greg Howard. He has been outspoken about his hatred and bigotry toward queer and trans folks, publicly mocking the mere existence of trans youth (and perpetuating inflamed, fictional, harmful stories). Additionally, while pride flags have been taken out of the Stonington schools due to being “political,” Howard has been distributing campaign materials inside the middle school. This not only violates campaign regulations, but school regulations as well. A fact that any candidate, much less the incumbent, is very well aware of.
In a recent radio interview with Lee Elci, Howard made the alarming statement that he is the representative for our district and will be “until he decides to leave, and no one will take that from him.” Excuse me, Mr. Howard. That’s not how this works! I am outraged at having a representative for the town I love who not only spits in the face of democracy and the regulations he is supposed to be both following and enforcing, but who loudly and proudly spreads hatred towards the people he is supposed to be representing.
Please join me on Nov. 8 in showing Greg Howard that hate has no place in Stonington, and that democracy is greater than hubris.
Farrah Garland
Stonington
