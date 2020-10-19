Ineffective communication is characterized by lack of facts, focus and transparency. In local government, this is the “fault” of no one but, rather, the end result of unclear policies and procedures combined with turnover in key positions over the years.
If elected, our team will strive to clearly understand the history, facts and circumstances that shape decisions of both elected and appointed governmental bodies in the Town of Westerly. As members of the School Committee, we need to be transparent while initiating effective communications and relationships with the Town Council. We will initiate more joint meetings where we, as leaders, will discuss the challenges faced by each body and work in synergy to develop solutions to those challenges. We will also foster clear and timely communication to ensure that our intentions are understood and well vetted. This will be a critical factor in moving Westerly Public Schools forward in the next four years.
The effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our community, both on the municipal side and the school side, has brought to light additional issues that need to be addressed. Developing solutions to these issues will require effective collaboration between the Town Council and the School Committee.
Vote for all four members of our team; we understand our accountability to all Westerly Public Schools’ students and to all constituents of the Town of Westerly.
Michael Ober, Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, Rob Cillino and Giuseppe Gencarelli
The writers are Democrats from Westerly running for School Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.