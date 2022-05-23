The following letter was sent to Westerly Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau on Thursday:
Mr. Garceau:
As per Policy 6139, please consider this letter as my formal appeal of the decision made by the “secret” committee, which deemed that the book “Gender Queer” remain in the Westerly High School library.
I would also appeal to your sense of decency to override the “secret” committee’s decision and remove the book. The committee apparently feels that it is of vital importance that our 14-year-old freshmen be able to access this book, which depicts an adult and a minor fondling each other’s genitals, as well as minors and others performing oral sex on each other. If you refuse to remove the book, and it is within your authority to do so, I can only conclude that you agree that our kids need to be able to access this filth.
Also, I am continuing pursuit of my criminal complaint, in hopes that our Attorney General will do the right thing and prosecute you all, as this book clearly violates both state and federal obscenity statutes.
This has nothing to do with banning books. You know it. Mr. Hobin and Ms. Mirando both know it. Ms. Storey and the School Committee know it as well. I ask again for you to have the courage to name those on the “secret” committee and to remove the book. We will not stop.
Robert J. Chiaradio Jr.
Westerly
