I am pleased and honored to endorse my longtime friend and Providence College classmate Dave Brown for a position on the Stonington Board of Finance. I would vote for him if I could, but I live in Tennessee.
You probably know of his prior service as a former member on the Board of Police Commissioners and the Pawcatuck River Harbor Management Commission. Dave also served on the Stonington Veterans Memorial Committee and has been a volunteer at Westerly Hospital for over 13 years.
He will strive to provide school children what the community requires for a first-rate education. He also is focused on appropriate funding for the police and fire departments and services essential for the senior citizens, retirees and vulnerable.
I remember how helpful Dave, as a fellow veteran (Coast Guard), was in guiding me, an Army veteran, in dealing with the Veterans Administration regarding certain disabilities attributable to Agent Orange from my service in Vietnam.
He is a caring, thoughtful, committed and honorable candidate to serve your community.
Ron Szejner
Franklin, Tenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.