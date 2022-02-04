Let’s go back in time to 25 years ago. To a wonderful event called Neighbor Day. The first one was at the post office. My husband was asked to help and he was there and from that time on he dedicated his time and continued for the next 25 years putting his every effort to make sure that things went well for the event. As the years went on he was asked to do more to get ready for the event. He worked hard to do it because of his dedication for the community and the committee for Neighbor Day. All the work was donated time for many years, and after many years he finally received some compensation for the hard work done on the day to make sure all who were there were heard. He spent long days setting up sound equipment for the event plus performed for the people in attendance. After the event was over he was left alone to take all the equipment back down. One year, before the event, my husband had a heart attack, but he still had to be there for the day, and he did it without any problems, except he had to get someone to help him that he paid out of his own pocket. He was finally getting a stipend for doing all he did.
It saddens me that when the event was mentioned in the paper after the passing of Mary Jane DiMaio without any mention of all the work that my husband did with Mary Jane on her committee. He went to many meetings for the event and continued to do the work without mention. It made me a little upset when I read the article twice with no mention of his efforts that were done for Neighbor Day for the 25 years it was celebrated. Do not get me wrong, we loved Mary Jane and we are saddened on her passing, but I feel that my husband should have received some credit for all the work he put in toward Neighbor Day. My husband is Dan Lapointe and he was with Mary Jane since the beginning, and the last two events he did by himself, but they still went on. He was saddened that the writer of the article did not seek any information on his work for Neighbor Day. I do not wish to speak bad for Mary Jane, but more research on Neighbor Day should have been done so as to give credit to all who worked on the event staff since the start. Dan Lapointe spent many years working with Mary Jane to make sure it was an event for Westerly to celebrate every year for the last 25 years it went on.
Valerie Lapointe
Westerly
