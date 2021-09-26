On Sunday, Sept. 19, representatives of the Westerly, North Stonington, and Hopkinton Conservation Commissions and the Stonington Economic Development Commission (Quad-Town) gathered on the banks of the Pawcatuck River to announce the opening of a new kayak/canoe launch site at the Boombridge Road Bridge. The efforts of these representatives of the Quad - Town Conservation groups at making the Wild and Scenic Pawcatuck River more accessible to the public is very much appreciated.
However, I find it very ironic that the proposal to remove the Potter Hill Dam poses the risk of lowering the water level of the Pawcatuck River and diminishing the recreational value of the river. The removal of the dam in Bradford and the construction of the fish weirs at that location has already posed a danger to those wishing to to kayak or canoe from Bradford to Potter Hill. Portaging around the fish weirs is almost impossible due to the height of the newly configured river bank. Removing the Potter Hill Dam and the lowering of the water depth of the river will only further diminish the recreational value of this beautiful natural resource.
I hope the admirable efforts of the Quad-Town representatives in making the Pawcatuck River more accessible would guide those making future decisions about the Potter Hill Dam.
Wayland Currie
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.