Given his recent statements on the coronavirus pandemic quoted here, one might be led to believe that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be nominated for a “Defender of Life” award: “We’re not going to accept a premise that a human life is disposable” and “if all of our sweeping, expensive measures to stem the coronavirus saved one life, it would be worth it”.
Cuomo’s actions and track record clearly speak otherwise, clearly demonstrating his complete disregard for the most vulnerable in our society, the unborn. Recall Cuomo’s egotistical decision last year to light up the World Trade Center pink to celebrate his signing of the country’s most heinous abortion bill, allowing abortion up until the day of birth. This set a precedent soon followed by other states. Cuomo and others (including Gov. Raimondo) have worked tirelessly to dehumanize the child in the womb. Let’s also not forget Cuomo’s strong advocacy of physician-assisted suicide. Rather than a defender of life, Gov. Cuomo exemplifies a disregard for the lives of the most vulnerable and hypocrisy at its greatest.
This opinion piece is not intended to focus on the coronavirus or society’s actions to contain it. At some point, the world will win that battle. Equally certain will be the ongoing, relentless attack on the sacredness and dignity of all human life that will be continued to be waged by Gov. Cuomo and all those who share his depraved ideology that the sanctity of life is merely relative and not an absolute.
Martin Bednar
North Stonington
