Nonsense. That is what the open forums have come to at Westerly School Committee meetings. Baseless, factless, nonsense, which is so sad, as they hold such a key place in our local government.
When I was a sitting School Committee member in October of 2020, we were presented with a resident concern regarding the accusation that critical race theory was being taught within Westerly Public Schools. I will fully admit that, at the time, I was not educated at all on the subject. Like any topic that came before us from the public, I did take the time to listen and research the critical race theory, as I felt it was particularly important when any concerned citizen came forward to speak to their elected officials.
In December of 2020, I finished my term on the School Committee, however I have stayed in tune with every meeting, watching, and listening to each public forum where this continued nonsense is aired. One important aspect I offered while serving was the fact I have three current students enrolled in Westerly Public Schools. This allowed me to really understand the day-to-day happenings. Furthermore, due to COVID-19, my students remained distance learners, which allowed me to tune in and observe classes. At no time ever did the curriculum or educators’ approach concern me, and at no time did I then, nor do I now, feel that any Westerly Public Schools staff has ever attempted to indoctrinate my children with critical race theory. The only thing that has become abundantly clear to me over the last year is that there is some sort of agenda to go after hard-working, well-respected educators within our district with baseless accusations by someone that has no student attending Westerly Public Schools.
Furthermore, the agenda of folks accusing Westerly Public Schools of teaching CRT seems to have a real lack of understanding of the difference between critical race theory and culturally responsive teaching, and just because they share the same initials does not mean it is the same thing. I believe it is time they take a moment to educate themselves on the differences. I honestly believe that if there was any base to this issue that was worth spending this much time and energy on, it would have been done already. Sadly, we have a third party with no enrolled students causing frustration, damage and hate among the Westerly community for what I believe is nothing more than their own national political frustrations, using our school department as their outlet.
I want to thank Dr. Garceau, Dr. Storey, and all of the administration, teachers and staff of Westerly Public Schools for all their hard work and dedication to the students. You do not deserve this baseless witch hunt. You deserve better, the students deserve better, the families of the students deserve better than all of this. Keep your heads held high, and know the majority of the community supports you and thanks you every day for all of your efforts to keep our children safe and provide them with a quality education.
Tim Killam
Bradford
The writer is a former Westerly School Committee member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.