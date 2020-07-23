In defense of facts, Ruth Platner wrote a letter to The Westerly Sun on July 16 in which she pointed out that Charlestown Residents United (CRU) had misconstrued facts and created false rumors regarding a discussion in the Charlestown Town Council about whether an offer Charlestown had just received from owners of 1 acre of beachfront property that directly abuts the Charlestown Town Beach should be presented to the voters in November.
The chair of CRU, Tim Quillen, and its treasurer, Ken Robbins, both complained in letters to the editor (dated July 18) about Ms. Platner’s views. Mr. Quillen stated that everything CRU published on its Facebook page “was clear, straightforward and truthful.” Mr. Robbins wrote, “I have read the comments from the CRU and its members. All were factual and truthful.”
Not even close!
On the day following the July 13 Town Council meeting, after the council voted unanimously to reject the offer, CRU thanked its supporters for letters. Fine. It asked for letters.
But CRU also published the following comment: “Wow how many have personal relationships with the seller? I would guess a few. Great way to spend taxpayer money….”
That this comment saw the light of day on CRU’s official Facebook page is bad enough. What is worse is that this comment was actively “liked” by CRU! Really?!? What’s to like about an untrue, unsupported, slanderous accusation? That Mr. Quillen and Mr. Robbins maintain this comment is truthful is frightening.
CRU can publish anything it wants. Its supporters can claim they are shedding light on a “dirty deal” and spout lies and make oblique remarks on social media, all for political advantage. We have free speech, after all.
However, most people would agree that this is not OK. I do hope that the voters of Charlestown will rely on facts and not political fiction created to divide our community.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
The author is a member of the Charlestown Town Council.
