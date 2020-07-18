In her recent letter to the editor, Ruth Platner seems to have a problem with Charlestown Residents United getting truthful information out to Charlestown residents before a critical vote with only five days notice. Perhaps she is upset because CRU shined the light on a bad proposal that would have gambled with $49,900 of taxpayers’ money.
Everything that CRU published on its Facebook page was clear, straightforward and truthful. The agenda item for the council to sign a purchase and sales agreement for $1 million above the appraised value of the property, along with giving the property owners a non-refundable deposit of $49,900, is a bad deal. That was placed on the agenda by Charlestown Citizens Alliance member Virginia Lee.
CRU’s website notified the residents as soon as this agenda item became public, unlike the website for the PAC that Ruth Platner manages. There was no post on the CCA site notifying the taxpayers that the council was discussing a possibly illegal, non-refundable $49,900 deposit on a piece of property with an asking price $1 million above the appraised value.
The fact is, CRU believes in shining the light on bad deals. This was a bad deal. The CCA has been caught lying over and over again. It’s unfortunate that Ms. Platner chose this forum to attack CRU for exposing the truth.
Tim Quillen
Charlestown
The writer is the chairman of Charlestown Residents United.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.