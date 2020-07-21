There is an old Latin proverb that states “A guilty conscience needs no accuser.” In a recent letter to the editor at The Westerly Sun, Ruth Platner denounces conspiracy theorists on social media and quotes some of their responses to a Facebook post by Tim Quillen, chairman of the Charlestown Residents United. She explained that Mr. Quillen’s post left out some critical information on a land owner’s request to sell his land to the town. Ms. Platner’s letter was factual and Mr. Quillen’s letter was intended to stir up the ire of those who CRU have manipulated in past budget arguments. They are the same people in almost every instance. The manipulation is carried out through what we refer to as a whisper campaign. Tim Quillen took umbrage over Ms. Platner’s letter even though she did not accuse him of intentionally stirring up the social media conspiracy theorists. So reread the opening sentence of this letter.
Another letter, penned by who else but Kenneth Robbins, states that Ms. Platner left out several items like a bike path, community center, and last month’s budget vote. She also did not bring up Creationism, COVID-19, hurricane season, or dinosaurs. The point of her letter, intentionally missed by Mr. Robbins, was how social media is being used to manipulate people. Ms. Platner’s simple message has touched
the guilty conscience of CRU proponents.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
