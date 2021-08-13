I continued to be concerned about the critical race theory resolutions not being put on the Chariho School Committee agenda. Not only have I requested them to be on the agenda, and my local Hopkinton Republicans approved one of them, but a School Committee member, Pastor David Stall, a member from Hopkinton, has had trouble getting them and other things on the School Committee agenda.
Even in Westerly the CRT topic was presented and voted on. Chariho does not talk about it. However, Linda Lyall, who chairs and approves the agendas of the Chariho School Committee, has shown herself a political dictator. Pastor Stall is her colleague and deserves better, and the public deserves better too! He is an asset to the district and Hopkinton. There are 12 School Committee members in Chariho. Very interesting, the School Committee’s lack of response to this situation. The community interest is there! Recently at a forum with four CRT speakers at a local firehouse, some of the Chariho establishment showed up, including the Chariho schools superintendent, Gina Picard. A forum that the Chariho establishment couldn’t control.
Let’s not be afraid to discuss and debate issues. Remember to let your views be known to your local members of the Chariho School Committee. If Westerly can have an open discussion, so can Chariho! Let’s see the School Committee put their names and words behind their public stance.
In closing, the Chariho situation has encouraged an interest in the School Committee. As I chair the Hopkinton Republicans, I do take note of that! I can be contacted at 401-602-3976 and chariho1971@gmail.com.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
