Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.