Critical race theory ... what is it? And is it something we, as as parents and educators, should be concerned about?
Who’s responsible for providing parents with accurate information on how this issue will affect and influence decisions our children will be required to make?
Obviously we all have an obligation to prepare our students with the best information and education they need to compete in a very competitive world. Based on facts, not opinions, we teach them to think and to make their own decisions and not be influenced by the opinion of someone else.
Wouldn’t we all benefit by having the information Mr. Chiaradio has requested made public? Wouldn’t making these records available to any concerned person make it possible to determine if the allegations in question have any merit? Without facts, the conflict will continue and the distraction will not benefit the ones we claim to care about.
Patty Urso
Westerly
