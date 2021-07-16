I have read much about critical race theory and much of it in The Sun. I have tried to understand what Mr. Chiaradio and other CRT critics offer besides their disdain for CRT. They offered no proof of their claims. I have read the petition. Thankfully, the School Committee rejected it.
I watched the entire School Committee meeting on public access. I came away with this. These months past, Mr. Chiaradio and the other critics have been less than honest with the School Committee and the public. Their goal is in the petition. It is simple. They want to shut down all conversation in schools about racial and sexual discrimination. If they had been successful, they would have in effect gotten the school committee to confirm past racial and sexual discrimination. They do not fear indoctrination. They fear learning.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
