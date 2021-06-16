In recent news, Nicole Solas, the mother of a rising kindergartner, was featured on Fox News about her fight with the South Kingstown School Committee. Mrs. Solas said she was trying to get information about if South Kingstown’s teaching curriculum taught critical race theory and requested 101 documents. Mrs. Solas has also gotten support from Republican state Sen. Elaine Morgan from District 34 (Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond, West Greenwich). Similar cases have been seen in neighboring communities such as Westerly in recent weeks questioning if critical race theory is being taught.
As a 2003 graduate of South Kingstown High School, a parent of a first-grader, a consulting registered behavioral technician assigned to a client in an inner-city public school, and someone who is studying to get my master’s degree in applied behavioral analysis, any teacher whom I have had the pleasure of meeting at the school I work at or any teacher at any other school will tell you, critical race theory is not taught in school. There are no secret files or curriculum.
This political stunt — yes, political stunt — is all due to an attention-hungry parent who is looking for the opportunity to divide this community, state, and nation into this crazy conspiracy for personal and political gain. Screaming for others to follow unsubstantiated claims of fear and worry is the most attention-seeking behavior. These claims drive white nationalists, who only care about themselves and no one else.
I invite Mrs. Sola and Sen. Morgan to stop and think. I know that might be hard to do because of all the attention they have been getting. If, and just if, one thing about their lives had been different (skin color, disability, socioeconomic status, religion, etc.), would they be where they are today? I know the answer would most likely be no.
So, I chose today to use my voice and respectfully disagree that critical race theory is being taught in school. Anyone doing accurate research could do it right now. Go to the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) website. I encourage Mrs. Sola and Sen. Morgan to check the course curriculum (for those who do not know, there is a core curriculum for most subjects), step into a classroom or possibly become a teaching assistant before you make a statement in the future.
In the end, the fight over if critical race theory is depriving our students of solving other problems in their education experience. Educators, support staff, and administration decided to get into the education field because they wanted to help students learn and achieve their future goals in life. That is why I decided to focus my studies on becoming a board-certified behavioral analyst in the public schools.
The fact is,all this chatter and the false claims are only hurting our students in the long run. Mrs. Sola and Sen. Elaine Morgan are using this claim for political attention from the Republican National Committee.
Lauren Cacciola
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Richmond Town Council.
